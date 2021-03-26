Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after acquiring an additional 712,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after buying an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of HSBC by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.