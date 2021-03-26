Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 308 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 366,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,627,000 after purchasing an additional 170,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $104.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

