Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $41,000 in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MTS Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $23,558,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $21,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.