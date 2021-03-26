Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

IBMI stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.