Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,323 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,106 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,723,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

BAC stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.