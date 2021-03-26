Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

