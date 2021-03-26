Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Toro by 533.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,035 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,442 shares of company stock worth $3,552,696. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. 980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,461. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

