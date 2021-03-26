Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $63.56. 638,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954,363. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of -570.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

