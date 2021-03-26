Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,335,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,589,000.

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,345 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average is $157.51.

