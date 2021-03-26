Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,335,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,589,000.

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,345 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average is $157.51.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit