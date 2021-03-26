Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,187. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

