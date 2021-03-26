Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $280.42. 1,077,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,904,535. The firm has a market cap of $798.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.52.
In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
