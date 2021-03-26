Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $280.42. 1,077,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,904,535. The firm has a market cap of $798.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

