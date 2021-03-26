TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 438,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 416,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $143,718.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $467,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,677 shares of company stock worth $10,289,899. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

