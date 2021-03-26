Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,585,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,936,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 651,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $104.82 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.