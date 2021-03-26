Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $29,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 20,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cable One by 133.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cable One by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,793.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,430.49 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,928.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,955.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

