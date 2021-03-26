VeChain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.86 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and approximately $939.04 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VeChain

Get VeChain alerts:

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.