VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VOF traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 413 ($5.40). 283,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,014. The firm has a market capitalization of £704.42 million and a P/E ratio of 278.67. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 231.50 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 464.50 ($6.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 425.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.32.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
