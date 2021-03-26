Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.69%.

VIOT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 804,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,141. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $720.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

