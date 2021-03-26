Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.04 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($4.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.27. 22,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,760. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

