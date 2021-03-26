Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.83 ($33.92).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €29.98 ($35.27) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.59. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

