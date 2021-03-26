wave edu coin (WEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $76,319.19 and $31.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00184370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00789281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00075641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars.

