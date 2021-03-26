WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $75.25 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.17 or 0.00658782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023762 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

