Wedbush Comments on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of HMST opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $980.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

