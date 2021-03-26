Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $223.29

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $223.29 and last traded at $223.16, with a volume of 19232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

