Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Sells $31,340.40 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $31,340.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,746.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $31,475.53.

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Chow sold 888 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $41,229.84.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $29,886.03.

WLDN traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $37.20. 110,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,494. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Willdan Group by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Willdan Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

