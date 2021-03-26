Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

