World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 199,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after buying an additional 1,559,810 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after buying an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

