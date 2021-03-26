YIELD App Price Reaches $0.86 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $79.63 million and $2.21 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.79 or 0.00639369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023422 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,305,588 tokens. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

YIELD App Token Trading

