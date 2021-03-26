Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 29,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,114. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. Insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,894,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 664,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,998,000 after purchasing an additional 293,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.