Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Sell

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

