Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,801. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock worth $3,838,135.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

