Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.24 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $15.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $139.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $144.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.36 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

ZYXI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 454,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit