Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.24 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $15.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $139.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $144.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.36 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

ZYXI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 454,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

