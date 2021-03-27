$0.40 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 820,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

