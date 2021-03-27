$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,816,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $333.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

