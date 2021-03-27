$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.47.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.55. The company had a trading volume of 761,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,167. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $274.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $76,115,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.