100 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Ade LLC

Ade LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $283.02 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.53 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

