10,866 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

