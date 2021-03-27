18,703 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of RedBall Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

In other RedBall Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBAC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47.

RedBall Acquisition Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

