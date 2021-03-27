24,000 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $8.04 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

