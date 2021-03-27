3,232 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $170.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

