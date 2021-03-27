4,098 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $227.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

