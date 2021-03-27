$411.32 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report sales of $411.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.20 million and the highest is $429.30 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 323,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

