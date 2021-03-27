44,012 Shares in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $42,067.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,236.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,006 shares of company stock worth $746,903 in the last ninety days. 12.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $20.52 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $243.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.