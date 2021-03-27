47,175 Shares in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

