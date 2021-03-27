$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report sales of $5.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.50 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,333,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,717. The firm has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.08. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

