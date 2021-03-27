50,000 Shares in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 224,400 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THCA opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

