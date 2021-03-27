5,035 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $38,921,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5,313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the period.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of AWI opened at $92.58 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

