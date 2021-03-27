$6.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $6.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.73 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $28.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $32.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 7,192,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,225,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.