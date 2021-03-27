6,628 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,689. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

