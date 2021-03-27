$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $74.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $307.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $312.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.78 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley decreased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

BBCP stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $394.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

