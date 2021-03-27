702,402 Shares in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 702,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLT shares. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

PLT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 487,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

